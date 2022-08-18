New Tales from the Borderlands launches on October 21

Earlier this week, we got a ton of information about the upcoming New Tales from the Borderlands, which was announced back in April. The source was IMDA Singapore, an age-rating agency, and we speculated that the game probably wasn't far off as that is commonly done fairly late.

It turns out we were right. In a now removed Amazon store page, we got both more information about the game (the official description can be found under thew image, as well as the boxart for the Deluxe Edition of the game) as well as knowledge about the release date. It turns out New Tales from the Borderlands will be released on October 21, which means we finally got a game strengthening this fall after all the delays lately.

"Take a stand against ruthless corporate overlords in this narrative-driven adventure!

Within the perpetually war-torn metropolis of Promethea, you'll control Anu, Octavio, and Fran on the worst day of their lives. Help these three lovable losers as they endeavor to change the world (and maybe even save it)!

Face down a planetary invasion, vicious vault monster, and cold-hearted capitalist in this cinematic thrill ride where what happens next is up to you! Meet a motley cast full of misfits, assassin bots, and talking guns in this race to the top!

It's time to fight back against exploitation and corporate greed. It's time to make Mayhem your business."