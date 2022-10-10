New Tales from the Borderlands has gone gold

HQ

It was late on Friday that Santa Monica Studio announced that God of War: Ragnarök had gone gold and was ready for release on November 9. But that wasn't the only game to get a gold announcement as Gearbox's New Tales from the Borderlands did also.

As revealed in a tweet, the adventure game is now primed and ready for release on October 21. This means that the game won't be delayed at all, and everyone can mark that date in their calendars as the first time they can look forward to experiencing this story-driven romp around Pandora.