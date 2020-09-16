New Switch update bans phrases like Covid and ACAB

You're watching Advertisements

Few consoles and online services have been so moderated as the ones from Nintendo. They have historically been very conservative with what you can say and have even fought against voice chat in games for a long time (it's not entirely smooth for Switch either, to be honest).

That's why we are not too surprised to learn that the new Switch update that was released yesterday actually has banned a couple of new words from use with the console. This was noticed by the friendly Nintendo hacker OatmealDome, who reveals that Nintendo has "added a bunch of racially charged terms, like "KKK", "slave", "nazi", and "acab." You also can't type "coronavirus" or "covid" anymore either."

Other than that, update 10.2.0 doesn't seem to do anything else than the usual "system stability improvements."

Thanks Polygon