New Switch model reportedly set for summer release

There have been rumours about new Nintendo Switch models floating around for a long time now, with the Switch Lite being released last year to satisfy those expecting a cheaper version, but what about the more powerful alternative that has been reported?

Well, more fuel has been added to this particular fire, as DigiTimes reports that a new model is coming in the middle of 2020, beginning volume production in the first quarter, according to alleged sources.

As the Wall Street Journal's tech reporter Takashi Mochizuki points out on Twitter, this corroborates his own reports from last year about the new model.

That's about all we know so far and this is certainly not confirmed, so take this with a hefty dose of salt. That said, we've heard about a new version of the Switch from various sources now, and with the Switch Lite proving Nintendo isn't afraid to iterate, we may see a new Switch sooner rather than later.

Would you get a new model?

