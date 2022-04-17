Cookies

New Swedish video game publisher founded

The company currently reps three studios.

An new Swedish publisher has been established, called Kinda Brave. The people behind the project are veterans who previously have worked with companies and organisations like EA, Mojang, PlayStation, Raw Fury and Zordix.

Today, they have 35 employees and three studios (Dinomite Games, Ember Trail
and Tic Tek Toe) with the ambition to grow this further with 2-3 new developers annually. They pride themselves on being an inclusive company, trying to attract women and and non-binary co-workers. Their games will also be developed with accessibility in mind, certified by AbleGamers to make sure as many people as possible can enjoy what they have to offer.

Check out the presentation video for Kinda Brave below, a company we'll surely hear more about in the future.

