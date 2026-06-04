New Supergirl trailer offers a better Lobo presentation and a Superman cameo

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In just three weeks, we'll be heading to cool movie theaters with an absurdly large bucket of popcorn and a soda to see how Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa fare as Supergirl and Lobo, respectively.

Now, DC and Warner have announced that ticket sales are officially in full swing, and they're doing so with a new trailer. Here we get a much better look at Lobo, and Superman himself makes a brief appearance (just as Supergirl popped up in last year's Superman).

June 26 is opening day. Check out the trailer now, it looks really exciting, we promise.