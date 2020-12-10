Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter to be revealed at The Game Awards

The teaser allows us to speculate to the extent of our wildest imagination.

Nintendo has released a teaser over Twitter regarding news that a new Super Smash Bros. fighter will be revealed at tonight's The Game Awards show. The teaser picture really doesn't give us a whole lot to go on for either the character's identity or in what part of the show it will be revealed, in fact, it's about as open as it can be, expect for the mention to tune into the show at 4pm PT (12am GMT / 1am CET).

With Steve from Minecraft being the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter, this next one could also be a Nintendo alumni, or instead a character from a different franchise. We did however report earlier that a mushroom-themed event was to take place in the game starting December 11 (conveniently the subsequent day to The Game Awards), and that could suggest who will be revealed later today.

Obviously though, this is all speculation and the only real way to know who will be the next fighter is to tune in to the show at 11:30pm GMT tonight.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

