New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character to be revealed today

After the success for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the first Fighters Pass, Nintendo announced that an additional six characters would be added for the game in a second Fighters Pass. We already know that it will be someone from Arms, but we don't know who (we are desperately hoping it will be Twintelle!).

Today at 3 pm BST, this will finally be revealed by the Director Masahiro Sakurai in a 35-minute-long live stream. You will, of course, be able to see it and read about it here at Gamereactor as well.