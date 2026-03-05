New study reveals which EV brand makes the cleanest cars

HQ

It's one thing to drastically reduce emissions by switching to an EV rather than a car powered by petrol or diesel, but it's quite another to select a manufacturer based on the emissions from actual production.

That's why a broad study group, Lead The Charge, has analyzed the actual production emissions from select EV car brands, and found that Tesla has the smallest climate impact from actual production of its models, followed closely by Ford and Volvo.

Over its lifetime there's still broad consensus that an EV pollute far, far less and are considered critical to decarbonizing transportation, but EV production is still reliant on fossil fuels to a degree, and some mineral extraction has been linked with bad labor practices in Africa, for instance, prompting this broader look at production emissions.

As you can see in the image below from the study, Western manufacturers are seen to pollute far less than Chinese counterparts, with the "best" one being Geely at 8th place behind Tesla, Ford, Volvo, Mercedes, VW, BMW and Renault.