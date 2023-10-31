New study reveals that Hannibal Lecture is Britain's most feared horror villain

HQ

A new study conducted by Party Delights has revealed that Hannibal Lecture is Britain's most feared horror villain.

Receiving 14% of the votes from 2,000 respondents, the Silence of the Lambs star is still continuing to terrorise audiences more than three decades after his most notable role. In close second behind Hannibal Lecture is Freddy Krueger with 12% of the vote and in third place is star of Stephen King's It, Pennywise, with 10%.

Commenting on the survey results, Sarah Allsop, creative manager at Party Delights said: "Anthony Hopkin's chilling performance as Dr Hannibal Lecture is sill scaring viewers three decades on, so he's worthy of topping the list of Brits' scariest horror characters."

Are you surprised by these results?