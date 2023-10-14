New study reveals that almost half of Netflix users would cancel if prices increased

HQ

A new study has emerged revealing that almost half of Netflix users would cancel their subscription if the price of the ad-free tier was to increase.

This follows after Netflix recently announced that it would increase the price of its ad-free tier after the current Hollywood actors' strike comes to an end. At the time of writing though, it's unclear when this will come into effect and how much prices will increase by.

The study conducted by CivicScience states that 39% of Netflix users would cancel their ad free account following increased prices. 31% noted that they would switch over to Netflix with ads, and only 29% claimed that they would continue as usual with their ad-free subscription.

CivicScience held the study on October 10 and was able to receive responses from around 4,000 people. Of course it only accounts for a small fraction of Netflix users, but it helps to give a good indicator on overall sentiment following the price increase announcement.

Thanks, NME.