New study reveals Americans are more worried about EV range rather than prices

The EV rollout across most of the western world continues in 2026, and while there have been bumps in the road in broad EV adoption, it does seem like the overall market trend is pointing in a very clear direction.

When it comes to American buyers, a recent decline in marketshare on the back of the end of a federal clean-vehicle tax credit does show that prices matter, but it seems that range matters more.

This comes from a study from Deloitte, their official "2026 Global Automotive Consumer Study", which has surveyed over 28.000 consumers from 27 countries back in October and November. In this study 47% of Americans reported range as the top priority for EV purchasing, followed by charging time with 44% and lastly prices at 40%.

Overall purchase intent rose 2% from 2024 to 2025, and the United States remains a true combustion holdout, where the purchase intent for traditional combustion engined vehicles remains strong at 61%.