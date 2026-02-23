New study finds average battery health on British EVs to be above 95%

HQ

One big worry amongst consumers continue to be battery health, and how much degradation happens over the course of a car's lifespan. We've reported on several studies pointing towards a better than expected average battery health amongst EV's in most countries, and here's another.

More specifically, UK-based Generational has made a study consisting of 8,000 EVs found on UK roads, and found average battery health to be 95.15%.

"Battery degradation is not the systemic risk it was once assumed to be. Real-world data shows that most EV batteries comfortably exceed warranty thresholds, even at higher ages and mileages. In most cases, the battery is likely to exceed the lifespan of the vehicle," Generational says in their findings.

The study includes over 36 brands, ranging from a year old to 12 years, and with over 200,000 kilometres on the clock. The data skewers towards five year old EVs, but the median of 2-3 year old cars were 96.94%, followed by 95.17% for 3-4 year old EV's and finally 85.04% in EVs between 8 and 12 years old.