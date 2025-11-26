New study claims first direct evidence of dark matter

HQ

A new study suggests scientists may have identified the first direct evidence of dark matter, marking what researchers describe as a potentially major step in understanding the elusive substance that is thought to make up more than a quarter of the universe.

The analysis, led by astrophysicist Tomonori Totani from the University of Tokyo, examined data from Nasa's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope and found a pattern of gamma rays that appears to match the expected shape of the Milky Way's dark matter halo. The signals could indicate the presence of heavy particles known as wimps, though the team stresses that alternative explanations need to be ruled out.

Experts say more observations are needed, particularly from dwarf galaxies, where similar emissions would strengthen the case. However, they add, "this could be a crucial breakthrough in unraveling the nature of dark matter." The study has been published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics.