New study: 96% of EV owners would pick an EV again

Is electricity the "fuel of the future" for cars? There are certainly sharp opinions on that particular subject, but as charging networks are built out and improved, and range estimates are extended, it would seem that EV owners remain very happy with their switch away from fossil fuels.

At the very least, the new Global Automotive Study for 2025 is now out, and is based on "6780 buyers across 20 markets".

Of these participants, 96% of those that already own an EV would buy one again, which represents a rise of 4% since that very same question was raised a year ago.

Globally, 66% of all participants consider electricity as the aforementioned "fuel of the future", a rise of 2%.