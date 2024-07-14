New studio founded by ex-Piranha Bytes employees

HQ

A new game studio has been established, and the founders are no other than Piranha Bytes' Jennifer Pankratz and Bjorn Pankratz. Both have worked for Piranha Bytes for almost 20 years, on games such as Elex and Gothic. Bjorn as creative director, game designer, sound designer, composer, and head of story, while Jennifer acted as story and game designer.

Piranha Bytes were acquired by the infamous Embracer Group in 2019, and recently there had been rumours that the developer would be shut down. A rumour both Pankratzes declined to address.

Instead they announced, on Youtube, that they hope to develop fantastic indie games, and by going solo this allowed them to do so.

Pirahna Bytes confirmed in January that they were in a tough spot, but did ask not to be written off. With the two Pankratzes departure, you wonder if the writing is on the wall.