Stellar Blade

New Stellar Blade details have been revealed

It's unclear whether we'll be getting the game this year but it seems unlikely.

Stellar Blade, or Project Eve as it was known as back in 2021, seemed a promising action RPG coming to the PS5 when it was first revealed. However, we've heard next to nothing about the game since then.

That is until now, as a recent PlayStation Store listing confirms that Stellar Blade is a post-apocalyptic sci-fi action RPG with no multiplayer components. This means no battle pass, nor any microtransactions. Also, it'll have a physical version with a disc when it launches.

Our story centres around Eve, who has to piece together the mysteries of the past after human civilisation is destroyed by a forced called NA:tive. The gameplay is going to be fast-paced, with a lot of epic boss battles.

Sony hasn't put a release date out, which doesn't sound good for a 2023 release. Considering how many stellar (pun intended) games we've already had this year, though, we wouldn't mind this one adding to 2024's roster.

Stellar Blade

