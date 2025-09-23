New State of Play confirmed for tomorrow evening

HQ

All the rumours and hints from the past few days have been confirmed, and Sony has just announced that it will be holding a new State of Play tomorrow, 24 September, which will serve as the first course for the Tokyo Game Show.

As the PlayStation Blog post indicates, the show includes over 35 minutes of third-party and indie game announcements, as well as news of ongoing projects within PlayStation Studios. It has also been confirmed that Housemarque's upcoming game, Saros, will have special coverage at the event, showing five minutes of gameplay captured on PS5, to whet the appetite ahead of its release in 2026.

The State of Play on 24 September 2025 will be streamed on PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels from 22:00 BST/23:00 CEST, and will have the option to be enjoyed in the original language and, as it's TGS time, with optional Japanese subtitles.