New Starship Troopers VR game coming to PS VR2, Meta Quest 3 and 2 this October

Starship Troopers, the 1997 Paul Verhoeven sci-fi movie, is getting another videogame adaptation this year. This month, alongside the Co-op shooter Starship Troopers: Extermination, coming on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC, Sony will release a VR game for Meta Quest 2 and 3, and PlayStation VR2.

Called Starship Troopers: Continuum, this game by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and XR Games will be set 25 years behind the Battle of Klendathu, when the war between the Federation and the Arachnid is deadlocked... until something appears at the planet Janus-4 that could tip the balance, for one side or the other.

HQ

The game is a roguelite, from one to three players. You play a PsyCommander, which are able to control other human beings. When you put on your headset, you take control of a trooper. If you fall, you immediately take control of another trooper, but even if they die, the psychic interface know as the Continuum gets stronger, allowing you and your teammates to gain more perks simultaneously (up to 40 perks and 20 weapons).

Casper Van Dien, who played Rico in the original movie, returns to his character in the game, this time playing a general. "He becomes harder, stronger, more pragmatic... but at what cost?", says Van Dien at PS Blog.

Starship Troopers: Continuum launches on Meta Quest 2 and 3, and PlayStation VR2, on October 31.