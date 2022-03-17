New Starfield video tells us more about progression and important choices

HQ

In less than eight months from now, on November 11, Bethesda is launching the first new IP in 25 years when Starfield lands on PC and Xbox Series S/X. It is by far their biggest RPG yet and offers a vast universe to explore, with Bethesda's typical complex game systems and more adaption to player choice.

Now Bethesda has sent us a new episode of the video series Into the Starfield, called Made for Wanderers, and here we get to know a whole lot more about space exploration, the progression and also the companions (meet one at 3 minutes and 32 seconds into the video). The game director Todd Howard is also accompanied by the lead quest designer Will Shen, design director Emil Pagliarulo, and lead artist Istvan Pely in the video, and they tell you more about the revamped and vastly improved RPG mechanics.

Check this meaty video out below, and get a napkin as this stuff will make RPG fans drool. It might be a contender as one of the best games in the genre ever if Bethesda delivers on their promises.