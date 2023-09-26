Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Starfield

New Starfield update offers improved performance and gameplay fixes

We have the full list of everything that has been sorted out.

Even though Starfield is the most error free game Bethesda has ever released, it doesn't mean the game is lacking bugs. As players report problems they've encountered, Bethesda has been working on fixing them, and now a new update has been released, numbered Update 1.7.33.

There is a patch list that you can view here, and among the fixes we find measures for stability and performance, but also regular bug fixes such as "an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location" and "an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins".

As we previously reported, Bethesda is also working on a larger update that will include more gameplay improvements based on player feedback, but they have said that they want to focus on the technical part first and foremost.

