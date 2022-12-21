Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Details Revealed

You can shoot first this time around.

While it may seem strange that there hasn't been a lot of news around Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, especially with its release in March, Respawn Entertainment is steadily showing more of what we can expect from the game. Now, a new preview from Game Informer sets the stage for the upcoming space adventure.

It seems there will be a lot of gameplay changes in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, reflecting Cal's growth as a Jedi. There will be five combat stances to choose from, with each being advantageous against certain enemy types.

This means there are a lot of new ways for Cal to approach combat, and one of these stances even allows him to wield a blaster. Respawn clarifies that Cal is an "unconventional Jedi" and so he doesn't necessarily just use a lightsaber when he fights.

Apart from new combat styles, there are also going to be more ways to traverse the world in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as well as new characters to meet. Hopefully all of this will make the five-year wait since Jedi: Fallen Order feel worth it.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

