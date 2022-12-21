New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Details Revealed

HQ

While it may seem strange that there hasn't been a lot of news around Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, especially with its release in March, Respawn Entertainment is steadily showing more of what we can expect from the game. Now, a new preview from Game Informer sets the stage for the upcoming space adventure.

It seems there will be a lot of gameplay changes in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, reflecting Cal's growth as a Jedi. There will be five combat stances to choose from, with each being advantageous against certain enemy types.

This means there are a lot of new ways for Cal to approach combat, and one of these stances even allows him to wield a blaster. Respawn clarifies that Cal is an "unconventional Jedi" and so he doesn't necessarily just use a lightsaber when he fights.

Apart from new combat styles, there are also going to be more ways to traverse the world in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as well as new characters to meet. Hopefully all of this will make the five-year wait since Jedi: Fallen Order feel worth it.