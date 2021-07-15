New Star Wars game will be revealed in 2022

Electronic Arts is having its EA Play Live show on July 22, and many of you had hoped to get the official unveiling of the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or other upcoming Star Wars games there. Unfortunately, that won't be the case.

The giant publisher has gone on Twitter to set expectations straight by outright stating that there won't be any new Star Wars games shown at EA Play Live. Fortunately, the message also includes the interesting confirmation that EA will "share our vision for the Galaxy far, far away!" in 2022 instead. I wonder what one of these projects could be...