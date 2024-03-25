At first glance, it's easy to dismiss New Star GP as just another in a long line of charming but not necessarily overly deep and rewarding racing games cast in a nostalgic, minimalist aesthetic. I'm thinking mainly of titles like Art of Rally, Circuit Superstars and Horizon Chase. All entertaining and extremely competent games in their own little way, but not exactly something you sit and enjoy lap times in hour after hour, day after day.

Nor can it be said that the studio New Star Games has made a big splash, certainly not on the console or PC market anyway. No, their claim to fame is rather mobile games and that they now suddenly choose to make a more large-scale, serious effort for both console and PC is remarkable. Especially so considering that the genre for them is completely new, the small size of the team and the fact that New Star GP is actually good.

If we look beyond its deliberately stripped-down exterior where the contrasting world of polygons does its utmost to remind you of 90s arcade racing, we find a surprising amount of substance and depth. So if you want to progress through the game's career mode and experience more than its initial race or freeplay mode, there's far more required of you as a player behind the wheel than you might think.

Simply holding down the throttle and skidding around corners like it's Cruis n' USA or Ridge Racer isn't going to cut it, and New Star GP quickly bites back with a good dose of reality if you try to play it like any other arcade racer. Don't get me wrong here, this is not something that tries to compete in realism with EA and Codemasters F1 series, but the dissonance between presentation and actual driving experience is surprising, and gratifying.

New Star GP is actually quite fun once you get over the initial shock, locking horns with your computer opponents in a battle for the front positions, while trying to balance aspects such as tyre wear, fuel level, weather and much more. Yes, it's a delight and surprisingly immersive. In addition, you also have pit stops that play into the strategy and act as little mini-games in themselves where you manually control your pit crew as they change tyres, refill soup or repair damage to your car.

The game is thoroughly engaging on every level and you never feel relegated to the back seat, but are constantly offered to be in control, without it ever feeling overwhelming. The balance is smartly and neatly struck between arcade and simulation, a seemingly odd mix but which in the case of New Star GP really works and makes the title stand out from the crowd of other nostalgically stylised racing titles on the market.

On top of that, we also have an exquisite career mode that allows you to race from the early 80s with its eye-catching, small, howling F1 cars all the way up to the modern era. All with ever-changing tracks and the look of the cars as the years go by. Although New Star GP bears no official connection or licence to the sport, there is plenty of recognition for fans of the sport, with a total of 34 tracks. Everything from Silverstone in England to Monaco with its treacherous twists and turns.

Yes, there are plenty of reasons to appreciate New Star GP, which is filled with both charm and passion. As the studio's first racing game, it's an even more impressive feat that manages to balance the thin line between light-hearted and engaging. A love letter to the glory days of the 90's when Virtua Racing dominated the arcades, but filled with modern sensibilities that quickly get under your skin. New Star GP is arcade racing at its best, and the split-screen mode is perfect for sharing the joy with your friends on the sofa.

Whether you're a dedicated fan of the sport, or just looking for some straightforward racing, there's something here for you. New Star GP is fast-paced and just as challenging, with plenty of charm and personality and an impressive career mode. For its price, this is a nostalgic and surprisingly challenging racing experience that everyone should give an honest chance.