New Spirittea update gives you hints on how to complete the game

It's been a few months since Spirittea hit PC and consoles, long enough for many people to have completed this Stardew Valley-tinged lifesim, in which we move to a secluded little town and run a bathhouse for lost spirits, like the one in Spirited Away.

Well, it seems those spirits are still very much lost for many, because according to the developers on the game's Discord channel, the new Spirittea update "The Helping Hands" is coming to Steam to smooth the path a bit for players who still haven't found all the spirits. According to the patch notes on Steam, our spectral companion, the cat Wonyan, will now give us better hints. If at any point in the adventure we don't know where to look or how to proceed, just ask the feline and he'll know where to go.

This update is available for the PC version and although there is no date for the console patch, Cheesemaster Games is expected to release it in the coming weeks, as has been the case with previous updates.

