New Spirittea trailer with new look and 2023 release date

If you've been looking for the perfect fusion between Spirited Away and Stardew Valley, you'll soon have it.

While Cheesemaster Games usually does small updates to their development diaries on YouTube, it looks like they're feeling much more prepared to show us a new glimpse of the current state of Spirittea, the life simulator in which we arrive in a lost village to run a bathhouse for spirits and gods, and which we've been tracking for a while now.

With that storyline, I'm sure Spirited Away and Stardew Valley have come to mind, haven't they? Well, Spirittea has prepared a new trailer in which they show some graphical improvements compared to the previous ones and a much deeper story, as well as keeping the release window this 2023 (although they still haven't set a date).

We don't mind waiting a bit, considering that Spirittea seems to offer a deeper and more interesting narrative than we're used to in the genre. Check out the new trailer below.

