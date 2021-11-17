New Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer shows Peter Parker facing an army of bad guys

HQ

Disney, Marvel, Sony and pretty much everyone who has been involved in creating Spider-Man: No Way Home have been teasing and hyping up the latest trailer that dropped incredibly late last night for us in Europe. And rightly so... as it confirms a lot of the rumours we've been hearing about the movie, including showing off a better look at a lot of the different bad guys from the other Spider-Man universes that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will have to face.

While it doesn't show anything in regard to whether Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield will actually be part of the movie - if there is any truth to this we're going to have to wait until it hits theatres - it does dish out a bunch of information on the plot and what will be asked of Peter to fix these problems he has been presented with.

Check out the trailer below, but be wary, if you don't want too many spoilers as to who will actually be in the movie, this trailer does not hesitate to dish out on this.