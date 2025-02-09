English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Spider-Man 2

New Spider-Man 2 mod lets you play as Venom in the open world

And you can even use his wings to fly around the map.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you get to play as Venom for a very short segment towards the end of the game's story. It's a lot of fun, as you bash through everything and everyone in your way, feeling suitably overpowered as the game's final boss.

But, if you wanted to take Venom out into the open world, you're unfortunately out of luck. However, a mod by okangel lets you take your favourite Symbiote wherever you wish, and even fly using his wings.

Venom being playable and using his wings are two separate mods, so if you don't want to play as a villain but still want to fly, you can. As the video from NikTek below shows, it's a very impressive mod, allowing you to really change up your exploration and gameplay in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Related texts

0
Marvel's Spider-Man 2Score

Marvel's Spider-Man 2
REVIEW. Written by Alex Hopley

Spider-Man as a character has had an immense hot streak over the past few years, but can Insomniac keep it up?



Loading next content