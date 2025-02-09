New Spider-Man 2 mod lets you play as Venom in the open world

HQ

In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you get to play as Venom for a very short segment towards the end of the game's story. It's a lot of fun, as you bash through everything and everyone in your way, feeling suitably overpowered as the game's final boss.

But, if you wanted to take Venom out into the open world, you're unfortunately out of luck. However, a mod by okangel lets you take your favourite Symbiote wherever you wish, and even fly using his wings.

Venom being playable and using his wings are two separate mods, so if you don't want to play as a villain but still want to fly, you can. As the video from NikTek below shows, it's a very impressive mod, allowing you to really change up your exploration and gameplay in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.