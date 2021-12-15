New Souls-like The Last Hero of Nostalgaia announced

During the recently-held [email protected] Twitch Showcase, a new Souls-like from developer Over the Moon has been announced.

Titled as "The Last Hero of Nostalgaia", the game is a love letter to the classics of this genre such as Dark Souls.

Being described as a satirical action adventure, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia features a dark but hilarious background story: you will play as the most hideous pixelated hero to ever spawn in Nostalgaia, the world of videogames. which is collapsing backwards into a mysterious pixelation. It's of course up to you to save it from the doom. Even though you're the only hope Nostalgaia's got, there's a small catch: the whole tale of the journey will be told by a cynical narrator who despises your very existence. And while you fight challenging bosses, uncover various pieces of armour, the narrator will be mocking and jeering you the way along. Well, sounds like an interesting setting.

It's also been revealed that the game will feature tough combat and exploration that the Souls-like fans would appreciate, and there will also be online co-op for you to enjoy the fun with friends.

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia will be coming to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Steam in 2022.

For more details, we suggest you check its product page on Steam. Or, watch the trailer below, just so you can see how "hideous" your character is...