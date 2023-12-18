Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

New Sony patent could change difficulty as you play

This is sure to be great for some, but a pain for others.

As we've seen in the immense success of the Soulsborne franchise, as well as other games that really look to challenge their players, there's a big market out there for difficulty. However, a new Sony patent might be looking to change how challenging our games are.

As shown on the patent documentation, the idea is that games would constantly monitor how you're doing and change difficulty based on your performance. If you're crushing it, the challenge increases, but if you're having trouble, it decreases.

The only problem we can see with this is that a lot of people like playing at certain difficulty settings and won't want to change on the fly. For example, some people love playing through games on Easy mode so they can find them more relaxing, while others want to bash their heads against a wall again and again until they win.

Do you think this is a good idea, or do you like difficulty being something you control?

