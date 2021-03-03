New Sony patent allows users to use household objects as controllers

You're watching Advertisements

With the birth of new technologies like motional controls and virtual reality, we've seen more and more ways introduced over the past few years for us to interact with games. It appears that Sony could now be on the cusp of another new exciting control scheme, as it has filed for a patent that enables users to scan household objects and use them as peripherals.

The patent's application reads: "It would be desirable if a user could use an inexpensive, simple and non-electronic device as a video game peripheral. The present disclosure seeks to address or at least alleviate some of the above-identified problems."

Within the application is several concept images showing the technology in use. Hilariously, it shows a banana being used in this fashion, which is the last thing we could have imaged as a controller. It's not just fruit that is limited to this technology though, as it notes that it can be any "non-luminous passive object being held by a user."

You can take a look at the image of the banana below:

Thanks, IGN.