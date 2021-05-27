New Sonic game planned for 2022

You're watching Advertisements

To round out the recent Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary celebrations, Takashi Izuka, the creative leader at Team Sonic dropped a surprise announcement on viewers, an announcement that revealed that there will actually be a new Sonic game coming in 2022.

There's not a whole lot else to go by right now, except for the fact that it will be coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in 2022. You can take a look at a screenshot from the trailer below that shows the iconic hedgehog glowing in some strange blue haze.

In other Sonic the Hedgehog news, Sonic Colours will be getting a do-over in a new version called Sonic Colours: Ultimate - coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch in September. You can read more about that here.