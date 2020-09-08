New Sonic game confirmed for 2021

You're watching Advertisements

If you ask young kids today if they know Sonic the Hedgehog, chances are they'll tell you that he's a movie character. And who can blame them, as the last proper games were Sonic Forces and Sonic Mania from all the way back in 2017. The first one wasn't very good and the second was clearly aimed towards older gamers looking for a nostalgia hit. Now, as we enter September, it is pretty clear that we shouldn't expect another Sonic game this year either.

Fortunately, however, this is about to change, and it'll do so next year to be more precise. In a catalog meant for retailers, there's a section about Sonic the Hedgehog (which you can see below) who is turning 30-years-old in 2021. This is something Sega will celebrate with "new games, digital content, events, major announcements". Basically everything a Sonic fan could ever want.

Hopefully, it will also be really good content, so Sonic can once again be known by one and all as a really cool video game character rather than a movie star.

Thanks, Tails Channel.