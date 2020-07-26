New songs added to the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 OST

You're watching Advertisements

As Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 remastered is scheduled for September 4, Activision announced new artists and new songs to join the iconic and much-loved soundtrack of the game. The soundtrack will include a lot of revisited classic tracks from the series and, in true THPS style, a list of emerging artists ranging from rap, rock and punk.

But that's not all. To celebrate this new game, Activision worked with Noisey to organize an exclusive virtual concert for fans. Music, skateboard and video game fans will be able to tune in to the THPS + Noisey Concert Event at midnight on July 28th to witness the worldwide reveal of the new Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 setlist. Some of today's brightest emerging talents, who will have their tunes in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, will perform while streaming. Among some names, there are:

CHAII

Merkules

Machine Gun Kelly

Rough Francis

In addition, during the live stream, further details will be revealed on all the new music that will be part of the game.

Will you watch it?