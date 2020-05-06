New Someday You'll Return trailer takes us deep into the woods

Someday You'll Return, the horror adventure developed by CBE Software, officially released yesterday, May 5, for PC via Steam (with a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release to follow at a later date) and along with its release, the developer released a launch trailer for the game showing some mechanics as well as the beautiful yet haunting forest setting. The game has players look for protagonist Daniel's daughter Stela and as per usual when venturing deep into the forest in a horror game, things will get rough.

Take a look at the trailer below. Will you be playing Someday You'll Return?