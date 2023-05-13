New Skyrim mod lets you cast signs from The Witcher

More than a few Skyrim mods have brought in some kind of crossover with another famous fantasy universe or RPG. There is a good number of The Witcher mods, too, adding everything from Geralt's swords to the White Wolf himself in the game.
Now, a new mod lets you fully roleplay as a Witcher in the land of the Nords as you can access the Witcher's signs in Skyrim. A modder known as Kittytail brought the mod to life, and showcased it in a video you can check out below:
Of course, there are flashier and more powerful spells available in other mods for Skyrim, but the spells on display from Kittytail are still impressive in their design and their looks. Will you be strapping a silver sword to your back and trying out these spells in Skyrim?