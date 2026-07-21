New skateboarding game Skatesterre presented ahead of its release next month

Skateboarding games tend to come in waves, and right now we seem to be in a period where they're more popular than they've been in a long time. In recent years, titles such as Session, Skater XL, and Helskate have been released, and as recently as last year, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 and Skate Story came out. On top of that, we also have the ambitious Skate in Early Access, and now we can add yet another game to the list.

This time, it's Skatesterre, a game based on Dutch skateboarding star Sterre "Surfsterre" Meijer, who has quickly become incredibly popular on social media with over three million followers on Instagram.

It's described as "a fast-paced arcade skateboarding game inspired by the golden era of classic skate titles." While we can definitely understand why a skateboarding game would be based on a popular skater (it's proven successful before with a guy named Tony), at first glance it looks like the animations could use a little more polish.

Check out the first trailer below ahead of the August 13 release on PC, PlayStation, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X.