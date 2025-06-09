New Sims-like Paralives arrives on the 8th of December

A new name in the lifesim game is soon to appear, as Paralives has confirmed its Early Access release date.

The game - which sees you create your dream home, life, and character - will be releasing in Early Access on the 8th of December. Paralives allows you to make your own character, pop them down in the world, and essentially live their life for them.

You can pursue a dream career, find their true love, or just chill out with a favourite pet forevermore. The game doesn't really hinge itself on a main gimmick, and just appears to be a solid lifesim for players wanting an alternative to the big names.

With Life by You's cancellation, and InZOI perhaps flying a bit under the radar critically, Paralives could give simulation fans the Sims alternative they've been waiting for.