Silent Hill PS5

New Silent Hill seemingly set to be revealed this summer

Akira Yamaoka, the series' composer, hasn't just been working on The Medium lately, and his latest tease is very interesting.

Covid-19 made sure that some of the game announcements I included in my Secret Summer Games article last year were pushed to the fall, but only one of them didn't happen in 2020 at all: the new, long-rumoured Silent Hill game. Turns out, I might just have gotten which summer wrong.

Because composer Akira Yamaoka, who's been involved with every Silent Hill soundtrack, answered the following when Mutlaq A. Aljraied asked when we'll see Yamaoka-san's next project during an interview with Al Hub:

"Keeping it in very general terms, I think you'll probably hear something this summer. To be announced. And I think it's the one you're kind of hoping to hear about."

While most of the interview was about The Medium, it's very unlikely that he means an expansion to Bloober Team's game. Aljraied is a big fan of horror, and mentions Silent Hill several times before this in the interview, so it sure sounds like Yamaoka-san's is trying to say as much as he can without certain lawyers and developers getting too pissed. He's well aware of both the Silent Hill rumours and dreams, as fans have been asking him about on Twitter for a long time. Now we'll just have to wait and see if the official reveal gets pushed again.

