New signs that physical games might be a thing of the past

You're watching Advertisements

The numbers for digitally downloaded games has kept increasing for quite some time, with physical games thereby shrinking fast. A new sign of this was delivered earlier this week, when EA had their quarterly report.

As noted by GamingBolt, a whopping 64% of all sold EA games during 2020 was digital downloads, this can be compared to 49% during 2019. This shows that it is growing fast, probably boosted by the fact that a lot of people is isolated due to the pandemic and to some extent by the fact that both Microsoft and Sony offers disc less consoles in the new generation.

It remains to be seen when the curve flattens out, but we shouldn't be to far away from a situation where some titles simply aren't launched as physical copies anymore.