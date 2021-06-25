Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

New Shang-Chi trailer brings back one of the first MCU villains

A Phase 1 alumni is making a surprise return in Phase 4.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Marvel has very recently given us another look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the next MCU movie planned to release after Black Widow. The trailer, which is around two minutes in length, gives us a better look at the movie and the plotline we can expect to see, and even the villains that Simu Liu's Shang-Chi will be facing.

And for those who don't usually like to watch trailers ahead of a movie, beware as this one has some serious spoilers, as we get a look at a character who has been benched ever since it first appeared back in Phase 1 of the MCU: Abomination.

The Incredible Hulk villain, played by Tim Roth does in fact appear in the movie for a brief moment where he gives Shang-Chi an absolute beating in what seems to be a fighting ring of some kind.

We haven't seen Roth himself, just the CGI Abomination, but considering Roth is expected to be appearing in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk, it does seem likely that this could be how we bring the deadly villain back to the MCU, after over a decade of being left on the side-lines.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently aiming for a September 3 release date. You can take a look at the new trailer below, where Abomination appears in the final moments of the clip.

New Shang-Chi trailer brings back one of the first MCU villains


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy