New Shang-Chi trailer brings back one of the first MCU villains

Marvel has very recently given us another look at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the next MCU movie planned to release after Black Widow. The trailer, which is around two minutes in length, gives us a better look at the movie and the plotline we can expect to see, and even the villains that Simu Liu's Shang-Chi will be facing.

And for those who don't usually like to watch trailers ahead of a movie, beware as this one has some serious spoilers, as we get a look at a character who has been benched ever since it first appeared back in Phase 1 of the MCU: Abomination.

The Incredible Hulk villain, played by Tim Roth does in fact appear in the movie for a brief moment where he gives Shang-Chi an absolute beating in what seems to be a fighting ring of some kind.

We haven't seen Roth himself, just the CGI Abomination, but considering Roth is expected to be appearing in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk, it does seem likely that this could be how we bring the deadly villain back to the MCU, after over a decade of being left on the side-lines.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently aiming for a September 3 release date. You can take a look at the new trailer below, where Abomination appears in the final moments of the clip.