New Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet

The Pokémon Company wants to continue promoting the tera-tour events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which have been a real social phenomenon among the title's millions of players. The second pass of the Charizard event ended yesterday, and it looks like we now know which two new Pokémon exclusive to these events we'll have the chance to catch in the ninth generation.

They are Delibird and Cincerace. The former is an ice/flying Pokémon that appeared in the second generation (Gold/Silver/Crystal) for the first time. His case is a bit special, because it seems there will only be a single 5-star Tera Raid Batlle event to get hold of him between 23 and 25 December. His Tera-type won't be "rare", he will most likely have an Ice Tera-type.

Cinderace is the final evolved form of Scorbunny, the fire starter in the eighth generation of Pokémon (Sword and Shield). In his case, we'll have two separate seven-star Tera Raid Battle events, which means you'll need to have a Pokémon at level 100 with a good attack strategy to take on Cinderace with Fighting Tera-type. The Pokémon will appear between 30 December and 1 January 2023 for the first time, and between 13 and 15 January for the second.

Neither of these two Pokémon count towards the Scarlet/Violet Pokédex, but they are also very powerful creatures to bolster our teams, and an excellent excuse for collectors to stay hooked on the game in anticipation of a future Expansion Pass next year.