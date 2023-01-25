New set photos leak from the Fallout show

Another lot of leaked set photos from the production of Amazon's Fallout TV series have appeared online. The latest pictures confirm the addition of the Red Rocket gas station, a location featured heavily in the franchise.

In the past we've seen plenty more set photos leak from Fallout, allowing us to get an early look at Vault Suits, Power Armour, a Super-Duper Mart, and more.

All of this indicates that a lot of money is being poured into the production value of Fallout, which will hopefully mean that Amazon and Bethesda have a lot of faith in the project succeeding.

We don't know when we'll be able to watch Fallout, but it is still expected to be released at some point in 2023. With set photos still being delivered, though, we can probably confirm it won't be arriving until late this year.

Check out all the images here.