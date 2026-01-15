New security frameworks for gaming presented by Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony

HQ

They may be competitors in several areas, but they are also colleagues who have a lot to do with each other, and on Wednesday evening, Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony published a joint document that you can read in its entirety by clicking on each company's name.

The project began in 2020 and aims to increase online safety for gamers, something they can naturally do better together. They write:

"We believe gaming is for everyone and strive to provide experiences that are positive and enjoyable for all, especially for our youngest players. We work to accomplish this by pursuing a multidisciplinary approach, integrating advanced technology, research-driven insights, supportive community efforts, and skilled human oversight."

They have produced a joint document with several concrete ideas and goals, including helping each other keep track of people who ruin the experience for others or are unpleasant online, so that it is not as easy to just switch consoles and continue as before. For example, they write that they will "take appropriate enforcement actions for violations, including restricting players from using our services for misconduct, with escalating restrictions for egregious or repeat violations."

The fact that Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony are helping each other in this way obviously increases the chances of maintaining order and security online, and we're keeping our fingers crossed that the goals will be achieved. What do you think of this co-effort?