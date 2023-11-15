New season of Wednesday starts filming in April next year

HQ

Netflix's TV series about Wednesday and her escapades at Nevermore Academy became a real sensation when it premiered late last year, and there was never any doubt that there would be a sequel. As Netflix was quick to confirm after its success, and according to a new report, filming will begin in April next year in Ireland.

In short, a change of scenery compared to the first season, which was filmed entirely in Romania. Whether this will also be reflected in the series is another matter and so far very little is known about what awaits Wednesday, although actress Jenna Ortega, who portrays her, has been clear about her goals for the character and has said so in the past:

"We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously."

Ortega has described himself as very hands on with the character and also said:

"We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I'm somebody who's very hands on. I want to know what's going on, and with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn't want to get her wrong"

Work for the second season is already underway and she says she has been actively working with the rest of the team.

"So in preparation for a second season, we wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we could start the conversations earlier, and I'm just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on."

Are you looking forward to the second season of Wednesday?

