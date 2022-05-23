New season of Stranger Things will be the longest yet

HQ

There have been whispers that the fourth season of Stranger Things would have a much longer run than the previous ones, and now an official statement about this has finally reached us. In total, we will get nine episodes, each of them with a running time of over an hour. A significant increase over the previous seasons' 45 minute episodes. But as if that wasn't enough, the last episode of the fourth season will be over two hours long.

One of the show's creators, Matt Duffer, commented on the news as follows.

"A lot of it had to do with the fact that we had characters spread out in three locations and we had a lot more plot. It must be quadruple the plot we had in Season 3. That was our fun blockbuster season. This season we knew that Season 5 was going to be our last, we had to start revealing a lot."

"The more we were writing, the more we realized we need more time in order for these reveals to land, in order for these storylines to work. Partway through we knew we needed to ask Netflix for nine episodes instead of eight and as we started shooting we realized, Oh are these mega-long episodes. Seven and nine in particular are movies. And nine is a long movie."

On May 27, the first part of Stranger Things Season 4 premieres, and what they call part two arrives on July 1. What do you think of this, is the runtime excessive, are you looking forward to seeing the resolution of the series?