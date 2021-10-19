Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

New screenshots from Suicide Squad and Gotham Knights

Both games are coming next year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

During the DC FanDome event Saturday evening, we finally got two new trailer from both Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knight. The latter was supposed to be released this year, but was ultimately delayed until 2022, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is coming next year as well.

You can check out both trailers above if you've missed any of them (or just want more awesome in your life), and now we've also got a batch of high resolution screenshots from them which makes it easier to really check out the quite stunning graphics.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice LeagueSuicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice LeagueSuicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Gotham Knight

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice LeagueSuicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice LeagueSuicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice LeagueSuicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Related texts



Loading next content