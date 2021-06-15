New screenshots and information for Forza Horizon 5

Even though it was heavily rumoured that Forza Horizon 5 was going to be revealed during Microsoft's E3-event, and that it would indeed take place in Mexico, it was still nice to get a confirmation. During the day, the British developer Playground Games has shared some more information, as well as eleven screenshots.

First and foremost, it turns out it will have two different performance modes. You can either play the 60 FPS performance mode, or 4K and 30 FPS with Xbox Series X (1080p with 30 FPS on Xbox Series S). The developers also says seasons are back and that "you'll feel its impact in unprecedented ways", and gives the following example:

"Each of the eleven biomes found on the new map will be uniquely affected by the change in seasons. So that means if you're deep in the jungle during spring, expect heavy rainfall, but during the dry season you'll be able to access and explore areas you can't reach any other time. No two seasons will ever be the same."

We're also promised a "deep and rewarding campaign" as well as the return of popular modes like The Eliminator, Super 7 combined with several new ones. There are of course a lot of other new things as well, and Playground proudly explains that we should look forward to their "deepest Horizon experience yet" when Forza Horizon 5 launches on November 9 for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X (also included with Xbox Game Pass on day one).

Here are eleven new screenshots showing things to come.