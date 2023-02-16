New sci-fi series Extrapolations gets official trailer

HQ

Extrapolations is an upcoming series about how humanity adapts to living under the effects of climate change. With the earth getting warmer and extreme weather patterns becoming more common, it looks to be a fairly grim, not so distant future.

Some heavy hitters are starring in this AppleTV+ limited series, including Sienna Miller, Meryl Streep, Edward Norton, and Kit Harrington. Each of the eight episodes will be its own story, but they'll be interwoven around the theme of climate change becoming embedded in our daily lives.

Scott Z. Burns of An Inconvenient Truth acts as the writer, director, and executive producer for Extrapolations, and it can be found on AppleTV+ from the 17th of March, 2023, where the first three episodes will launch at once. Every Friday afterwards, one more new episode will drop.

Are you excited for Extrapolations? Check out the trailer below.