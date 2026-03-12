New satirical statue in Washington depicts Trump and Epstein as lovers from Titanic

HQ

A new piece of political street art has appeared in Washington, portraying Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein as tragic lovers from Titanic.

The nearly 12-foot statue was installed Tuesday on the National Mall. It recreates the movie's famous bow-of-the-ship scene, with Trump standing behind Epstein and spreading his arms as they face the Washington Monument. The golden installation carries the title "King of the World."

The artwork is believed to be the latest stunt by a mysterious collective called The Secret Handshake, which has previously installed satirical pieces referencing Trump and Epstein around the city.

The White House quickly condemned the display, which you can see below, calling it politically motivated. Trump has long insisted he was unaware of Epstein's crimes and says he has been fully exonerated in the records related to the case.